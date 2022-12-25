ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Señora Claus makes Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate: 'Let's go!'

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OpAD_0juEllQo00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The frigid weather has not stopped a number of community organizations from delivering this holiday season.

On the West Side, for example, children got a visit from Señora Claus on Christmas Eve. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.

From her Pilsen-based workshop, Señora Claus (aka Delilah Martinez) -- along with some helper elves -- loaded up the sleigh and braved the wind chill to make sure that toys arrived for some children on the West Side.

“We’re going to a family shelter that has over 100 kids with single parents; and then we’re going to a shelter with asylum-seekers to bring them toys and coats,” she said. “Let’s go!”

Señora Claus gave a shout-out to a number of people in the community that made this 10th annual toy drive possible, including: William the Kid from Pilsen, Steve and the guys at Gratitude and the Chicago Bulls.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Day after Christmas was another busy shopping day at Aurora mall

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The frigid weather did little to keep shoppers away from some of the malls in the Chicago area looking for those post-Christmas deals.Even the Chicago Premium Outlet in Aurora, which is outdoors, saw waves of shoppers strike early as stores opened for the day. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos joined the crowds on Monday.We all know Dec. 25, Christmas Day, is for spending time with family and of course giving and receiving gifts.And evidently, Dec. 26 is reserved for collecting those gift receipts and returning everything you did not want. It was just one of the many...
AURORA, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Safe Shoveling Tips

Chicago winters see an average snowfall of 30+ inches in a given season with other areas of the Midwest seeing even more snow. Chicago winters see an average snowfall of 30+ inches in a given season with other areas of the Midwest sees more snow.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

List Names Best New Year's Eve Celebrations in Chicago

Cue the fireworks: 2023 is on its way. Believe it or not, the new year falls this weekend, and celebrations in Chicago are preparing to ring it in. Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, compiled a list of the best New Year’s Eve events in the city, which is still being updated regularly. From the bundle of bashes, the website highlighted four "gatherings for any vibe and any budget."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Thalia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, ThaliaThalia is a beautiful 3-year-old calico cat. She loves affection and will lean into your hand for endless pets. Thalia is very social and enjoys spending time with anyone.  This loving girl will start to purr when someone enters her room. Thalia has a condition called Addison's Disease which is managed with a daily medication. She is the happiest when she can eat a yummy treat then cuddle up to for some snuggle time.  Thalia would love nothing more than finding a home for Christmas. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome.  
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy