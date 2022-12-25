Señora Claus makes Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate: 'Let's go!'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The frigid weather has not stopped a number of community organizations from delivering this holiday season.

On the West Side, for example, children got a visit from Señora Claus on Christmas Eve. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.

From her Pilsen-based workshop, Señora Claus (aka Delilah Martinez) -- along with some helper elves -- loaded up the sleigh and braved the wind chill to make sure that toys arrived for some children on the West Side.

“We’re going to a family shelter that has over 100 kids with single parents; and then we’re going to a shelter with asylum-seekers to bring them toys and coats,” she said. “Let’s go!”

Señora Claus gave a shout-out to a number of people in the community that made this 10th annual toy drive possible, including: William the Kid from Pilsen, Steve and the guys at Gratitude and the Chicago Bulls.

