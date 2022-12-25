Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
Fox 59
2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
Morgantown Residents concerned over water issues after days with no water
Morgantown residents spent days without water due to a watermain break, but several people say this isn’t the first time the town has had issues with their water.
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
bsquarebulletin.com
Animal accord for Bloomington, Monroe County, Ellettsville, gets routine OK from city council
Even if Bloomington and Monroe county government officials have recently been fighting like cats and dogs about topics like the convention center expansion, they have for several years settled into a pattern of uncontroversial cooperation for the sheltering of homeless animals. At its last meeting of the year, on Dec....
WISH-TV
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
WISH-TV
‘I was just completely shocked’ to see woman driving on frozen Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of driving under the influence steered her car onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and drove around until crashing through thin ice, one eyewitness says. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 33-year-old Biankia Gleason after she was checked and released from Eskenazi...
WLFI.com
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
COVID hospitalizations in seniors rising, respiratory viruses remain high ahead of NYE
INDIANAPOLIS — "We have a lot of respiratory virus season left, so go out and do those things to prevent it because we don't know which direction these numbers are going to go," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Christmas holiday...
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Uncollected trash piles up at west Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants at Abington Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis say uncollected trash keeps piling up. "At least two weeks' worth of trash," tenant Anthony Bigham said. It's so much trash that it could take days to clear up. "We are tired of this. It doesn't make...
Current Publishing
Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023
Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
WISH-TV
4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
WISH-TV
Southwest cancels more than 100 flights at IND airport through Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines on Tuesday canceled more than 40 flights at Indianapolis International Airport — plus canceled more on Wednesday and Thursday — as the company says it’s attempting to recover from the recent winter blast. Forty-five Indianapolis flights had been canceled as of...
