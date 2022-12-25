ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WISH-TV

Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
GREENFIELD, IN
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

‘I was just completely shocked’ to see woman driving on frozen Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of driving under the influence steered her car onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and drove around until crashing through thin ice, one eyewitness says. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 33-year-old Biankia Gleason after she was checked and released from Eskenazi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023

Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

