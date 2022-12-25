Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
Missouri man and dog saved after being stuck in frozen lake
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized. Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe […]
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Woman Facing Charges
A 33-year-old Lebanon woman was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of endangering a corrections department employee, assault, a D.W.I. prior offender, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Jessica L. Smith was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail in Lebanon.
KYTV
O-Zone: Ash Grove 64, Mountain Grove 60
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake. Missouri minimum wage increase in 2023; Springfield businesses already paying above minimum wage. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. With so many struggling to make ends meet, scammers may offer you help. You might get a letter, email,...
houstonherald.com
KIRBY D. SNYDER
Kirby D. Snyder, 68, son of Albert William Snyder and Evelyn Scheets Snyder, was born July 31, 1954, in Cabool, Mo. He passed away Dec. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Pete Covert; infant brother, David Snyder; sister, Karen Snyder Leighty; and infant son, Patrick Adam Snyder.
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has activated its Emergency Call Status Alert
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has activated its Emergency Call Status Alert due to current weather conditions and dangerous wind chills. During this time, all non-emergency calls will be handled by phone or online, or at the time the weather conditions improve. An update will be released at the time this alert is canceled. Should you experience an emergency, please call 911. For all other non-emergency calls, please contact 573-774-6196.
houstonherald.com
JOHN OTHOE NELSON
John Othoe Nelson was born Oct. 29, 1931, at Montauk, Mo., to Clarence and Irena (Van Deusen) Nelson. He passed away Dec. 17, 2022, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of 91. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Hayes on June 7,...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
houstonherald.com
State seeks input on internet speed from area residents
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Residents of south-central Missouri are being asked by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide information about the accuracy of a map that shows access to high-speed internet or gaps in service. Corrections or...
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
houstonherald.com
Galloway releases audit on Texas County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week issued an audit of Texas County that identified several areas of concern and provided recommendations to county officials to address those them. The review gave a rating of “fair,” an improvement over the “poor” rating given five years ago.
