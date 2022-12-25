Read full article on original website
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it a career now.
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have not matched Luka Doncic’s monster 60-21-10 triple-double, but what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls is equally noteworthy. In the showdown, Antetokounmpo finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven dimes. With that, he and Luka became two of only four players to record a 45-20 […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Luka Doncic with insane stat line rarely seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Bulls fans blast Grayson Allen on Twitter over ‘dirty’ shot at DeMar DeRozan
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen continues to make himself public enemy no. 1 in the Windy City. That is after he seemingly shoved DeMar DeRozan purposely during their meeting with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Midway through the third quarter of the contest, Allen suddenly pushed DeRozan to the floor,...
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell throws shade at Zion Williamson after career night
Zion Williamson put the Minnesota Timberwolves defense to the sword all night long with a career-best 43-point effort that included a nasty poster jam over Rudy Gobert, and D’Angelo Russell was none too pleased about the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s explosion. One sequence in particular drew Russell’s ire....
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s immediate reaction to Aaron Gordon’s monster dunk is priceless
The Denver Nuggets found themselves locked in a tight contest against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day despite Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous performance and Devin Booker’s absence. Landry Shamet hit big shots all night long to keep the Suns within striking distance even as Jamal Murray tried to claw Denver back with a huge fourth quarter. But amid all the high-octane efforts on the night, it was Aaron Gordon who stole the show with a soul-snatching dunk that sent Shamet all the way to the depths of the shadow realm.
Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
Damian Lillard’s epic response to whether he’s best player in Blazers history
Damian Lillard cemented himself in Portland Trail Blazers history this season, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Lillard was honored in a ceremony on Monday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets, being crowned as Portland’s all-time scoring king after surpassing Clyde Drexler. After the game, Lillard was asked about his legacy in Portland, and he gave the perfect response when his status as potentially being the best player in Blazers’ history was floated, via Sean Highkin.
Is Andrew Wiggins playing Friday in Warriors’ battle with Blazers?
The Golden State Warriors are suddenly surging without Stephen Curry. Just because they’ve proven capable of winning without the reigning Finals MVP from the friendly confines of Chase Center, though, hardly means the Warriors couldn’t use some other reinforcements. Is Andrew Wiggins playing in Friday’s battle with the Portland Trail Blazers? Is Andrew Wiggins playing […] The post Is Andrew Wiggins playing Friday in Warriors’ battle with Blazers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
