MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO