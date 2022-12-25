Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
Jalon Daniels delivers historic, record-setting performance in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After leading a 25-point comeback to get Kansas football to overtime in the 2022 Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Jalon Daniels sat just three yards short of a Jayhawk record that has stood since 2009. As he completed a 17-yard pass to Luke Grimm, Daniels pushed his stat to 512 passing yards, breaking former quarterback Todd Reesing’s KU single-game passing record of 496 against Missouri in the 2009 season.
247Sports
Three observations from KU’s 55-53 loss against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas football lost a heartbreaker in triple overtime, 55-53, against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks fought back from a 25-point deficit to tie the game with just over 40 seconds left. Then the two teams fought back and forth in overtime as it came down to triple overtime, where a trick play put the ball in the hands of Jason Bean who overthrew his receiver in the endzone to end the game.
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT
Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
247Sports
Arkansas beats Kansas in triple-OT, 55-53
Arkansas gave up a 25-point second-half lead but pulled out a win in triple-overtime against Kansas, 55-53, in front of 52,847 on Saturday afternoon in Memphis (Tenn.). Down to just 48 available scholarship players, the Razorbacks set a Liberty Bowl record for points in a quarter after building a 24-7 lead in the first 15 minutes, but scored just once in the second half of regulation while the Jayhawks rallied from a 38-13 deficit to send the game into overtime.
247Sports
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report
Arkansas completed its season with a wild 55-53 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks blew a 25-point lead in the second half before coming away victorious in a triple overtime battle that came down to a pair of two-point conversion attempts.
Kansas Jayhawks slip slightly in the polls.
The loss in triple overtime was still enough to keep the Jayhawks ranked for the third straight week.
247Sports
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Gary Allan to perform live in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here. Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out […]
Jackson County legislator comes out against Royals stadium plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson will start another term next week. With the Kansas City Royals planning a new ballpark downtown, he knows at some point he may have to vote on putting an extension of the 3/8th cent per dollar sales tax on a ballot before everyone else in […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The History of Kansas City BBQ
Henry Perry is a barbecue legend who helped make Kansas City one of the most renowned barbecue destinations in the country. He made a name for himself during the early days of the burgeoning meat packing industry. Perry started smoking his meats in the early 1900s. He cooked on steamboats...
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
WIBW
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According...
WIBW
Herman’s serves up meats and more
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business. 13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in...
11 airport questions land answers: What to expect from the new KCI terminal
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon, a member of the KC Media Collective, which also includes Startland News, KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, and Missouri Business Alert. Click here to read the original story. KC’s new terminal promises a completely different user experience Construction of a gleaming new The post 11 airport questions land answers: What to expect from the new KCI terminal appeared first on Startland News.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0