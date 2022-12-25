Read full article on original website
Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder
The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub
Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police
When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
Elderly Couple Shot Dead by Neighbor Over HOA Dispute: Police
Hugh Hootman, 75, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Missing 54-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead inside a 23-Foot Python Snake by Locals
Jahrah (54), was reported missing by her husband when she did not return from working at her rubber plantation. Previous reports showed that more people had gone missing at the same plantation.
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Young Boy Found Under Floorboards Was Drowned in Toilet Months Ago, Mom Says
The young boy whose decomposing body was found hidden under the floorboards of a home in rural Arkansas had been dead for three months after his mother’s boyfriend drowned him in a toilet bowl, court documents say. Ashley Rolland, 28, told investigators that her son Blu had been punished by her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, after the boy bit his finger. Rolland’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home with severe burns to her scalp, which Rolland said were also caused by Bridges. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
