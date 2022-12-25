ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
CNET

Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive

Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.

