ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lions can look to Jaguars for how to rebound from an ugly loss

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bo3L_0juEhxdS00

Week 13 seems like a distant time ago for still being in December. That was a glorious Sunday for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions smoked the Jacksonville Jaguars back on December 4th. The 40-14 romp in Ford Field was the Lions’ biggest win of the season. The outcome was never really in doubt as early as the second quarter.

Sound familiar?

Yeah, unfortunately it does. The Lions were on the other end of the beating on Saturday in the 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Much like Detroit’s triumphant victory three weeks earlier, the outcome was decided very early. One team played great, the other laid a massive egg.

While time is now short for the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell and his team can still draw upon how the Jaguars handled the terrible loss.

Since that day in Ford Field, the Jaguars have been one of the NFL’s best teams. No, really. They blew out the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans in Nashville the next week, 36-22. Doug Pederson’s Jaguars followed that up by pulling off a comeback upset win over the high-flying Dallas Cowboys on a pick-six in overtime of a game they once trailed 27-10. This past Thursday night the Jaguars seized control of their own playoff fate by blitzing the Jets, 19-3.

Three wins in a row, all against teams that had non-losing records when the Jaguars devoured them. And Jacksonville did that in a way Campbell’s Lions can replicate in their final two games.

The Jaguars have rebounded thanks to a rededication to the run game, creating takeaways on defense and playing with a confidence that sets a tone of expectation to win.

In the ensuing three wins, Jacksonville has eight takeaways on defense, creating a plus-4 turnover margin. They’ve run the ball for 399 yards after netting just 208 in the prior three games, including 95 in the loss to Detroit. Those facets of game play closely resemble what the Lions did in their surge upward over the last two months but were completely in absentia in Week 16.

As for the confidence part of the equation, that falls on Campbell and the Lions coaches. Detroit, even more than Jacksonville, is a very young team without any real history of overcoming adversity. Proving they can handle a rough setback by going out and beating a bad Bears team — Chicago has lost 11 of its last 12 games — would go a long way for this coaching staff and these players. Detroit should feel angry about the sloppy play on Saturday, but also focused on finishing out the season like the team that stormed into Week 16 having won six of its last seven. Those Lions are still there and ready to roar the same way the Jaguars have since Detroit destroyed them and delivered what seemed a catastrophic blow to their budding playoff hopes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr benched by Raiders; could he reunite with Dennis Allen in New Orleans?

So this might be something. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for the rest of the season, with Jarett Stidham to start in his place and Chase Garbers promoted to backup. Carr has likely thrown his final pass in a Raiders uniform given his hefty salary cap hits in future years, which were only guaranteed for injury. Sidelining Carr at this stage protects the Raiders from owing Carr much money in the 2023 offseason, giving them an opportunity to move on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy