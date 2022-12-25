Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 man dead, 1 hurt after shooting stemmed from argument at SE Houston apartment complex, HPD says
At least one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing during the fight. Police believe one of the victims may have been shot with his own gun, though the investigation is ongoing.
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
cw39.com
Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
'I forgave him' | Friend says Sawyer Yards arson suspect who killed himself was in downward spiral
HOUSTON — Friends said they hope the man accused of intentionally setting fire to an art studio at Sawyer Yards last week is remembered for much more than his final acts. Eoles “Duece” Whitaker II, 32, killed himself by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as investigators closed in to arrest him, according to authorities.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
Man shot and killed during bar fight on Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston, police say
Investigators said it's unclear if the man was involved in the fight or was just an innocent bystander. Most of the witnesses scattered before police arrived.
Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police. We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they were...
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says
Investigators said they found many shell casings at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot graze wound to the head.
2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say
Two men working on the construction along a busy road are hospitalized after being suddenly hit by a tire that flew off a vehicle Tuesday evening.
Outbound lanes on Highway 225 closed for 2 hours following 18-wheeler rollover crash: HPD
Houston police tweeted outbound lanes will be shut down for approximately two hours as they clean up.
fox26houston.com
Tire from vehicle strikes 2 construction workers in Tomball: authorities
TOMBALL, Texas - Two construction workers were taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Tomball. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, a vehicle lost a tire in the 25500 block of Tomball Tollway. The tire then struck the two construction workers. Their conditions...
Man accused of starting fire at Sawyer Yards took own life while arrest warrant was being served, HFD says
HOUSTON — The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged several Houston production studios last week took his own life after investigators identified him and showed up at his apartment to arrest him, according to authorities. The fire was set at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street on...
HPD: 18-wheeler rollover expected to close East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 for about 2 hours
HOUSTON — The 610/East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 will be closed for about 2 hours due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash, Houston police said. The truck leaked some fuel on the freeway, causing hazmat to respond to the scene for cleanup. No major injuries have been reported.
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
