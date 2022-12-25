ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing

HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times

A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tire from vehicle strikes 2 construction workers in Tomball: authorities

TOMBALL, Texas - Two construction workers were taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Tomball. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, a vehicle lost a tire in the 25500 block of Tomball Tollway. The tire then struck the two construction workers. Their conditions...
TOMBALL, TX
KIXS FM 108

Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide

A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy