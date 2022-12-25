Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after crashing, shooting into vehicle in Live Oak, police say
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been detained after allegedly crashing into a vehicle in Live Oak and firing rounds into the car. Adam Daniel Shepherd, 40, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Live Oak Police said a victim called police around 2:30 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 teens, police say
SAN ANTONIO – After two weeks, San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal crash where two teens lost their lives. Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The crash happened on Dec. 16 in the 2800...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being violently attacked, stabbed at gas station
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was attacked just north of the downtown area Wednesday morning. The attack happened near the QT gas station off San Pedro and West Elmira Street. Police say the man was found with cuts to the face and back of...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the back, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the back Monday evening and police are still searching for the suspect. San Antonio police said the victim was shot just before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cibolo Street, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road.
Man charged in the hit-and-run deaths of two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and is facing charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two teenagers earlier this month. Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death, according to an arrest affidavit from San Antonio police. On the night of Dec. 16,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
news4sanantonio.com
'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after pointing handgun at daughter on Christmas Day
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was taken into custody after she pointed a handgun at her daughter on Christmas Day. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5000 block of Old Highway 81 on December 25th for a threat call. Deputies say that Rosalba Perez De...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Man fighting for life after being pinned between car and his tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A tow truck driver is in serious condition after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side. It happened off San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him.
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head while sitting in car; police looking for suspects
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting a passenger in the back of the head Sunday night. Officers were called at around 11 p.m. to the 300 block of Henry Street for a shooting in progress. Police said the 20-year-old victim was a passenger...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
KSAT 12
Officer struck, injured by car while responding to crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a crash was struck and injured by a car that did not stop for sirens and flashing lights, according to SAPD. The crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Babcock Road and Northwest Loop 410. SAPD said the officer was responding to call...
KENS 5
Clayton Perry officially charged with DWI after Nov. 6 crash, briefly jailed this week
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on DWI charges stemming from a Nov. 6 crash that resulted in him being issued a vote of no confidence by his colleagues. Court documents confirm the Wednesday arrest is related...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. The crime happened on August 6, at 6:20 p.m. at the Rack Room Shoe store at 5347 West Loop 1604 North.
