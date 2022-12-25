Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bo Nix calls game-winning touchdown to Chase Cota for Oregon Ducks to complete comeback in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix has a variety of name, image and likeness deals and another one might need to be in the works after Oregon’s quarterback worked some voodoo magic to rally the Ducks from a 10-point deficit with 9:13 to go in the Holiday Bowl. With the two-touchdown favorite Ducks...
Bill Oram: Chase Cota’s winning touchdown in Holiday Bowl a storybook ending for a famed Oregon Ducks family
Maybe it hadn’t sunk in yet. Maybe Chase Cota’s media training has just been that good. But when the Oregon Ducks wide receiver was approached by a reporter moments after catching the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the Holiday Bowl, Cota stood up straight and focused on the team rather than himself.
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks rally past North Carolina in Holiday Bowl: Game at a glance
Bo Nix rallied Oregon to a dramatic comeback win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. Nix threw for 56 of his 205 yards on the Ducks’ final drive and tossed the game-winning six-yard touchdown to Chase Cota with 19 seconds left in a 28-27 win for the No. 15 Ducks over the Tar Heels on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. It gave the No. 15 Ducks a 14-7 lead.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix expected to be close to fully healthy in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix is expected to be at or close to 100% healthy in the Holiday Bowl. More than six weeks removed from a right foot injury he suffered against Washington, Nix enters Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl (5 p.m., FOX) against North Carolina completing 71.5% of his passes for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions with 504 rushing yards and 14 scores and a touchdown reception for the No. 15 Ducks (9-3).
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones returning in 2023
Oregon will have a starting offensive linemen back in 2023. Steven Jones, a fifth-year junior, announced he will return to UO for his senior season. “First off, I would like to say thank you Duck fans for all the love and support I have received since coming to Oregon. Thank you to all my family and friends who continue to support me throughout my career here at Oregon. I would also like to thank my mother and father for being by my side every step of the way. Without your guidance and support I would not be in the position that I am today, so I thank you.
Can Oregon Ducks contain North Carolina’s Drake Maye in Holiday Bowl?
For a second consecutive season, Oregon will face one of the best quarterbacks in college football in its bowl game. North Carolina’s Drake Maye leads all freshman quarterbacks in passing yards (4,115), touchdowns (35) and efficiency (159.99) entering Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl (5 p.m., Fox) against the No. 15 Ducks. Maye is also one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the country, with his 653 rushing yards and seven scores ranking among the top 10 at the position.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
What Dan Lanning, Mack Brown said before Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon and North Carolina will play for the first time ever in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown held a joint press conference this morning to preview the game. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s portion of the press...
Oregon Ducks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Holiday Bowl preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (9-3); Mack Brown, 14th season (274-143-1 overall, 99-67-1 at UNC) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch...
Raegan Beers scores 27 as Oregon State women’s basketball routs North Carolina Central
Raegan Beers scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Oregon State Beavers to an 89-52 rout of North Carolina Central on Tuesday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Talia von Oelhoffen had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Shalexxus Aaron added 17 points and eight...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch
Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
kezi.com
High winds put a tree through a home
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
kezi.com
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0