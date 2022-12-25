Oregon will have a starting offensive linemen back in 2023. Steven Jones, a fifth-year junior, announced he will return to UO for his senior season. “First off, I would like to say thank you Duck fans for all the love and support I have received since coming to Oregon. Thank you to all my family and friends who continue to support me throughout my career here at Oregon. I would also like to thank my mother and father for being by my side every step of the way. Without your guidance and support I would not be in the position that I am today, so I thank you.

