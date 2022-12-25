ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix expected to be close to fully healthy in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix is expected to be at or close to 100% healthy in the Holiday Bowl. More than six weeks removed from a right foot injury he suffered against Washington, Nix enters Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl (5 p.m., FOX) against North Carolina completing 71.5% of his passes for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions with 504 rushing yards and 14 scores and a touchdown reception for the No. 15 Ducks (9-3).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones returning in 2023

Oregon will have a starting offensive linemen back in 2023. Steven Jones, a fifth-year junior, announced he will return to UO for his senior season. “First off, I would like to say thank you Duck fans for all the love and support I have received since coming to Oregon. Thank you to all my family and friends who continue to support me throughout my career here at Oregon. I would also like to thank my mother and father for being by my side every step of the way. Without your guidance and support I would not be in the position that I am today, so I thank you.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain North Carolina’s Drake Maye in Holiday Bowl?

For a second consecutive season, Oregon will face one of the best quarterbacks in college football in its bowl game. North Carolina’s Drake Maye leads all freshman quarterbacks in passing yards (4,115), touchdowns (35) and efficiency (159.99) entering Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl (5 p.m., Fox) against the No. 15 Ducks. Maye is also one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the country, with his 653 rushing yards and seven scores ranking among the top 10 at the position.
EUGENE, OR
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning, Mack Brown said before Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon and North Carolina will play for the first time ever in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown held a joint press conference this morning to preview the game. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s portion of the press...
EUGENE, OR
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch

Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kezi.com

Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

High winds put a tree through a home

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Lincoln County changes racist road name

A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
EUGENE, OR
