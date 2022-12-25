Read full article on original website
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say they are investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high, fueling concerns of instability. Serbia does not recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed. Fears of incidents have soared since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Highway, schools closed after ammonia leak in eastern Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A key international highway in Serbia remains closed, along with schools and public institutions in an eastern town, following an ammonia leak that sickened dozens of people in the area. An emergency situation was declared in the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, after a freight train carrying ammonia derailed on Sunday, releasing the flammable and toxic gas into the atmosphere. Authorities say an investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident as emergency teams at the scene work to deal with the consequences and prevent further damage.
Kosovo Serb whose arrest caused crisis released from jail
JARINJE, Kosovo-Serbia Border (AP) — The lawyer for a former Kosovo Serb policeman has been ordered released from prison and placed under house arrest. The arrest of Dejan Pantic on Dec. 10 has triggered protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country. He was detained for allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during a protest. Pantic’s lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client’s detention with house arrest. Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti criticized the court’s decision to release Pantic to house arrest.
South Africa tanker explosion death toll jumps to 27
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 27, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The explosion in the city's Boksburg suburb on Saturday tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene.
Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades that triggered tensions
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that deescalates tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement with Kosovo Serbs was reached at a late-night crisis meeting on Wednesday. It followed the release of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose detention triggered a major crisis that provoked international concerns. Kosovo’s prime minister criticized the court’s decision to release the former officer on house arrest. NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces. The U.S. and European countries have expressed concern over the situation.
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injuring 37 others, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and the fire...
AP News Summary at 3:14 a.m. EST
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has killed at least 34 people across the U.S. and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:43 a.m. EST
Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner. No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night. The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. The reason for all the big prizes is simple. Long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.
