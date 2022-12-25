ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Woman dead after North Highlands house fire

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — A house fire that occurred early Sunday morning left one woman and two dogs dead along with six people displaced from their homes, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District .

According to the fire department, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a North Highlands home.

Firefighters rescued one woman who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the family confirmed to FOX40 News that she had died.

The fire department said that two dogs also died in the fire. Six people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire department found that the fire started due to an artificial Christmas tree and was unintentional.

sandie montaner
4d ago

Lots of fires in the North Highlands lately. So sorry two dogs had to die. Hope the one person who lived heals soon 😢🐕🐕

