Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban's ban on female NGO workers
The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's ban on female NGO workers. In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver "principled" humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Xi and Putin speak via video as grinding Ukraine war tests China-Russia partnership
A meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin via video conference is underway, with analysts watching for any sign of a softening in the Chinese leader's support for his Russian counterpart as the war in Ukraine drags on and as China faces an unprecedented Covid outbreak. In opening remarks broadcast...
Myanmar court extends Aung San Suu Kyi's prison sentence to 33 years
A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption, a source familiar with the case told CNN, bringing an end to a string of secretive and highly-politicized proceedings against the ousted former leader. Friday's verdict is the final punishment meted out...
Hindu woman's mutilated body found in Pakistan
The mutilated body of a Hindu woman was found in a field Thursday in southeastern Pakistan, police said, as they investigate her alleged murder in the latest suspected attack against minorities in the Muslim-majority country. The woman's son, Somar Chand, said he found her disfigured body after searching for his...
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the deaf woman,...
5 things to know for Dec. 30: Ukraine, Snowstorm, Sesame allergy, George Santos, Pelé
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Ukraine said its forces shot down 16 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight, a day after Russian missile strikes targeted Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, knocking out power in several regions and sending crews racing to restore services as the New Year's holiday approaches. The latest attacks hit several power facilities, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office. "We will not specify the locations of these objects, but because of these hits, we have limited power supply capacities in some regions," he said. Engineers are working to restore power with capacity limitations remaining in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, he added. Authorities have warned for days that Russia will launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plummeting the country into darkness before the New Year and the Orthodox Christmas holiday a week later.
