If Not For Grace Ministries providing food, clothing, showers for those in need in Kensington
People in need lined up on Wednesday morning to receive food and clothing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Charity doubles amount of food for families in Camden, NJ
Double the Donations: "We surprised them this morning and we're bringing them 55,000 pounds of food today," said Dave Smith, CEO of the Mount Group.
Pa. family brings Christmas celebration to the homeless, others in need
After losing his beloved grandparents, Michael Cunningham Jr. decided to dedicate his Christmas to the homeless and others in need.
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
fox29.com
Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
Comics community tries to help save Philly’s first comic book store
Fat Jack’s Comicrypt in Philadelphia faces threats of a shutdown, but the comics community is pulling together to help a man who has led the way for so many in the industry.
Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award
Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
What Teresa Lundy did to help people during COVID-19 pandemic
Teresa Lundy is the founder of TML Communications, a firm that has worked with clients like DoorDash, Lyft and Temple University. Beyond communications, the firm has focused on community outreach. In the past year, the firm has partnered with its clients to deliver free food to over 10,000 families in...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
‘Filled to the brim’: Philly’s only open-intake animal shelter is in desperate need of adopters, fosters
Philadelphia’s only open-intake animal shelter is filled beyond capacity, and faces tough decisions if intake continues to outpace adoption. “We’re filled to the brim with dogs,” said Sarah Barnett, co-executive director of the city’s Animal Care and Control Team. “We’ve had over 100 dogs here, and dogs are just coming in every single day. So we’re really looking for people to adopt and foster.”
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Spreads to 3 Homes, Displaces 12 People in Wissinoming
A fire spread to three homes in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood and displaced 12 people on Tuesday. The fire started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a home along the 6100 block of Gillespie Street and spread to two other rowhomes. Neighbors told NBC10 they were playing with their Christmas gifts when they heard screams coming from next door.
How Philly’s Eviction Diversion Program Became A Model For Cities Around The U.S.
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
Parents renew plea for justice in killing of recent Temple graduate Everett Beauregard
Everett Beauregard's father has a message for anyone who knows the suspect: "Maybe you don't want to turn that person in because he's a friend or family co-worker, but at the same token the person that they know is not the person anymore. They're a murderer now."
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County Receives $200,000 Through Keystone Communities Program
A nonprofit organization in Bucks County was recently granted a large sum of money in order to continue their operations in the area. Patty Tascarella wrote about the local organization in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, headquartered at 539 Jacksonville Road, Suite 100 in Warminster,...
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
