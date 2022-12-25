ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

delawaretoday.com

Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style

Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
WILMINGTON, DE
philadelphiaweekly.com

Philadelphia’s last-minute guide to New Year’s Eve

Icy cold weather has never been a detriment to how Philly spends its winter holidays. That said, I would be wrong to not have noticed how the usually crammed tight streets and long lines accompanying Christmas’ usuals have been thinned – perhaps due to weather-people scaring the shit out of everyone when it came to frozen temperatures, or perhaps lingering fears of Covid and additional flus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mxdwn.com

Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th

The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getawaycouple.com

The Best Camping Near Philadelphia

For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking

How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

What you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade

The Mummers Parade takes place in Philly on New Year's Day, continuing the tradition of the nation's oldest, annual folk parade. The fancy costumes and elaborate performances will bring thousands of reveling spectators to South Broad Street. The event has been mired in controversy in recent years after a string...
ELLSWORTH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Spreads to 3 Homes, Displaces 12 People in Wissinoming

A fire spread to three homes in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood and displaced 12 people on Tuesday. The fire started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a home along the 6100 block of Gillespie Street and spread to two other rowhomes. Neighbors told NBC10 they were playing with their Christmas gifts when they heard screams coming from next door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

