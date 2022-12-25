Read full article on original website
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
delawaretoday.com
Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style
Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
philadelphiaweekly.com
Philadelphia’s last-minute guide to New Year’s Eve
Icy cold weather has never been a detriment to how Philly spends its winter holidays. That said, I would be wrong to not have noticed how the usually crammed tight streets and long lines accompanying Christmas’ usuals have been thinned – perhaps due to weather-people scaring the shit out of everyone when it came to frozen temperatures, or perhaps lingering fears of Covid and additional flus.
mxdwn.com
Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th
The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore
What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
getawaycouple.com
The Best Camping Near Philadelphia
For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
thesunpapers.com
Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala
Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield
Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
Philadelphia: Take a look inside the largest Wawa in the world
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such a...
Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months
As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
NEW YORK — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the
Charity doubles amount of food for families in Camden, NJ
Double the Donations: "We surprised them this morning and we're bringing them 55,000 pounds of food today," said Dave Smith, CEO of the Mount Group.
NBC Philadelphia
PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking
How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
What you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade
The Mummers Parade takes place in Philly on New Year's Day, continuing the tradition of the nation's oldest, annual folk parade. The fancy costumes and elaborate performances will bring thousands of reveling spectators to South Broad Street. The event has been mired in controversy in recent years after a string...
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Spreads to 3 Homes, Displaces 12 People in Wissinoming
A fire spread to three homes in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood and displaced 12 people on Tuesday. The fire started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a home along the 6100 block of Gillespie Street and spread to two other rowhomes. Neighbors told NBC10 they were playing with their Christmas gifts when they heard screams coming from next door.
phillyvoice.com
Schuylkill Yards to open new food hall inside Bulletin Building next fall
A new food hall at Schuylkill Yards will open next fall inside the one-time home of the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper, now a renovated office and lab space that fronts Drexel Square across from 30th Street Station. Urbanspace, a New York-based company, will bring 16 vendors to the four-story building at...
wdiy.org
Water Rates Will Increase in 2023 for Many in the Philadelphia Region
The new year will mean higher water bills for hundreds of thousands of residents in the Philadelphia region. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports on how customers can advocate for themselves. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/22/22)
