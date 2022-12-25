ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood Recycling begins 'Merry Mulching'

By Brianna Hamblin
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
You are probably enjoying gathering around your Christmas tree with your family, but when you are ready to get rid of it, communities are offering safe and sustainable ways to do so.

The Christmas spirit can live on by recycling your live tree and turning it into mulch.

Rockwood Recycling off of Hartman Drive in Lebanon is hosting its Merry Mulching Initiative starting Christmas day through January 10.

This will be turned into mulch to beautify the community with flowers and trees and enrich the soil across Wilson County.

You are asked to remove all decorations before dropping it off. Drop-off is completely free.

This is a safe and sustainable way to get rid of your tree. You'll want to do it before your tree gets too dry and becomes a major fire hazard.

With every tree recycled, Rockwood Recycling will donate to the Wilson County Fellowship of Christan Athletes.

