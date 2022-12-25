ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KROC News

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Maple Grove Man Indicted for Carjacking at Blaine Grocery

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store. According to court documents, on September 24, 2022, 20-year-old Justin Kittleson targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KROC News

Stillwater Police Searching for Missing Man

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man. Twenty-year-old George Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater at approximately 2:10 am on Saturday, wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark grey flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
KROC News

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KROC News

Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
