Jack Parrish, 73, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Jack had been in failing health for some time. Jack Lee Parrish was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 20, 1949, the son of Chester Howard “Yank” and Mary Lou (Stark) Parrish. He graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in Newtown, Missouri. He worked as a farm hand for a few years before marrying Jaqueline “Jackie” Enochs at the Ravana Baptist Church on September 8, 1978. Jack had answered a call to ministry before he was married and continued to serve as a pastor until ill health forced him to retire. He had pastored the Ravana Baptist Church and the Centerville (Iowa) Baptist Fellowship. Jack had also preached as a fill-in in several churches and served faithfully wherever the Lord placed him. He was also a truck driver for over thirty years. Jack like to fish and would often take boys fishing as an outreach for his church. He took annual trips to Oklahoma to fish for spoonbill. He also liked to hunt. Jack had a heart for the Lord and for people. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with people.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO