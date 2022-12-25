Read full article on original website
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Mercer County
Mercer County Public Water District has issued a precautionary boil advisory that continues until further notice. Boundaries are listed, clockwise, as the Iowa state line on the north; Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east; Highway 136 on the south; and the Harrison County line is the west boundary.
Trenton Postmaster: “For those that receive mail by box, the post office box number is required on mail”
People receiving their mail at a post office box in Trenton will need to have the post office box number on the mail to have it placed in the box. According to postmaster Brandon Sorrentino, the mail is to be addressed to the recipient at the post office box number, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Mail with a street address will not be put in the box unless the post office box number is also on the mail. If the mail shows just a street address, it will be delivered to the street address. If there’s no mailbox at the street address, it’s to be returned to the sender.
600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
No candidates file for seats on Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors
No one filed for the two, three-year positions open for the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors. A Sunnyview Nursing Home representative says the board will appoint individuals to fill the positions. There will not be an election for the board in April. Grundy County Nursing Home District...
Audio: Officials with “Christmas Wish Project” report over 100 children benefit from the project in 2022
One hundred two children from 38 Grundy County families benefited from this year’s Trenton Kiwanis Club and KTTN’s Christmas Wish Project. Kiwanis Club Member and Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar say that is about average for the number of families helped, as last year there were around 40 families. Every family who applied this year was helped. Each child usually receives at least two gifts, and about 200 gifts were given this year.
SUV strikes man in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Patricia A. Desotel, 70, Washington, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just before the Caldwell County line. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Jon N. Jarboe of Evans, Colorado, who had entered the road.
Crash in Livingston County
Missouri Highway Patrol reported a crash in Livingston County that occurred at about 7 am on Sunday morning when a 17-year-old Chillicothe resident was southbound on Livingston 239 and lost control on an icy roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned onto its side. The driver was transported to Hedrick by private vehicle with minor injuries sustained.
2 hospitalized after SUVs crash Christmas night
MERCER COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Isuzu Axiom driven by Jose A. Solorzano, 42, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in Princeton. The SUV traveled into the westbound lanes. A westbound 2017...
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
Grundy County Commission approve ballot issue on sales tax for Marijuana
The Grundy County Commission voted on December 27th to put a measure on the April 4th ballot regarding a sales tax for marijuana. The three percent sales tax would be on all tangible personal property of retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in Grundy County. The ballot measure would need...
Over 1000 meals served at Christmas dinners in Chillicothe, Jamesport and Milan
The organizer for Chillicothe’s Christmas dinner held Sunday described it as another successful event. Sharon Brooks reported there were about 250 people who dined at the Calvary Baptist Church; nearly 100 take-out meals; and 230 meals were delivered to individuals, nursing homes, and businesses. (total 580) Last year, 555 meals were provided for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. She expressed her appreciation to the many individuals and businesses for contributing food; plus more than 150 individuals who volunteered by doing the cooking, cleaning, serving, social media, shopping for items, requesting contributions, and other behind-the-scenes work. Anonymous contributions also were received. Ms. Brooks said with lots of prayers and many hands, the event went well.
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
Obituary & Services: Judy A. Kelley
Mrs. Judy A. Kelley, 58, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 6:15 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services will be held later. Mrs. Kelley was born January 29, 1964, in Kansas City,...
Grundy County officials report arrest of woman from Colorado
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Candidate files for Second Ward seat on Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for Second Ward Council Member for the Trenton City Council election April 4th. Calvin Brown of 807 West Crowder Road filed for the position the morning of December 27th. Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council are Lou Fisher for First Ward Council Member;...
Obituary & Services: Jack Lee Parrish
Jack Parrish, 73, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Jack had been in failing health for some time. Jack Lee Parrish was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 20, 1949, the son of Chester Howard “Yank” and Mary Lou (Stark) Parrish. He graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in Newtown, Missouri. He worked as a farm hand for a few years before marrying Jaqueline “Jackie” Enochs at the Ravana Baptist Church on September 8, 1978. Jack had answered a call to ministry before he was married and continued to serve as a pastor until ill health forced him to retire. He had pastored the Ravana Baptist Church and the Centerville (Iowa) Baptist Fellowship. Jack had also preached as a fill-in in several churches and served faithfully wherever the Lord placed him. He was also a truck driver for over thirty years. Jack like to fish and would often take boys fishing as an outreach for his church. He took annual trips to Oklahoma to fish for spoonbill. He also liked to hunt. Jack had a heart for the Lord and for people. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with people.
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
