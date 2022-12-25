Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Judy A. Kelley
Mrs. Judy A. Kelley, 58, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 6:15 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services will be held later. Mrs. Kelley was born January 29, 1964, in Kansas City,...
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Eagle Days set for January 7-8 at Smithville Lake
The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, with activities centered at the Paradise Pointe Golf Course Clubhouse. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. This event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), and the Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.
As he exits, Holliday sees a decline in respect for the legal system
There is the perception that crime has increased in St. Joseph. Then, there is reality. Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday says there is little evidence to back the premise that crime is increasing in St. Joseph. But Holliday acknowledges St. Joseph has seen an increase in violent crime. “There has...
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responds to blaze near Admiral, Virginia
Fire crews responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke showed from a building near Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Person of interest named in connection to bank robbery
At 1:43 p.m. on December 21, 2022, the Citizens Bank & Trust branch in Mound City, Missouri, was robbed. The suspect was apprehended the next day. (Photo by Katie Brashears) A person that has been formally charged by the Holt County Prosecutor’s Office for vehicle hijacking is a person of interest in a robbery at Citizens Bank & Trust in Mound City, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Forty-one year-old Marvin Joe McWhorter, III, listed from Savannah, Missouri, and Ottawa, Kansas, was taken into custody by law enforcement the following day, Thursday, December 22, for one count of vehicle hijacking. McWhorter is currently being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond for vehicle hijacking by the office of prosecuting attorney, Robert Shepherd. The arresting agency is Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph, Missouri, and McWhorter is being held at the Andrew County Detention Center in Savannah. The investigation of the bank robbery is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is an ongoing investigation. Federal charges for the bank robbery have not been filed.
Funeral Services: George Frazier
A funeral service for former Gilman City resident George Frazier of Bethany will be on December 30th at 2 pm at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, with burial to follow in Miriam Cemetery of Bethany. Family visitation is on December 30th from noon to 2 pm at the funeral home.
Rep-elect from Northwest Missouri soon to become youngest legislative member
State Representative-elect Mazzie Boyd is set to become the youngest member of the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, Boyd, a Republican from Hamilton, barely meets the minimum-age requirement of 24. “So, I was 23 during the primary and then actually right after the primary, I turned 24,” Boyd tells KFEQ/St....
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Obituary & Services: Nova “Bud” Wyant
Funeral service for a Milan resident, Nova “Bud” Wyant, will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 2 pm at Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Bud Wyant died...
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Jackson County legislator comes out against Royals stadium plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson will start another term next week. With the Kansas City Royals planning a new ballpark downtown, he knows at some point he may have to vote on putting an extension of the 3/8th cent per dollar sales tax on a ballot before everyone else in the […]
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
Riverside mourns the loss of former mayor
Burch, 88, began a 31-year career with the City of Riverside in 1975. She served as city clerk from 1975 until 1988. She would serve her first term as mayor of Riverside from 1988 until 1996. She then served as alderman from 1996 until 2000 and mayor again from 2000 to 2006. See page 4 for Burch’s full obituary.
Crash in Livingston County
Missouri Highway Patrol reported a crash in Livingston County that occurred at about 7 am on Sunday morning when a 17-year-old Chillicothe resident was southbound on Livingston 239 and lost control on an icy roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned onto its side. The driver was transported to Hedrick by private vehicle with minor injuries sustained.
