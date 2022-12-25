Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
NBA: Luka Doncic inspires Dallas Mavericks to Christmas Day win over Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Dallas Mavericks recovered from a half-time deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Christmas Day. The Mavericks trailed 54-43 at half-time but scored 51 points in the third quarter to take control of the match. LeBron James scored 38 points for...
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeaway
DALLAS- Following Dirk Nowitzki's final home game in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised to have the "biggest, most badass statue ever" built in front of the American Airlines Center to honor the legend.
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic closes MVP gap after historic night
Luka Doncic’s assault on the NBA record book also had a major impact on his pursuit of a first league
FanSided
