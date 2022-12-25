ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours

ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues

ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County Water issues boil water advisory amid frigid weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As thousands across Georgia experience issues related to the holiday freeze, Clayton County Water Authority officials have issued a boil water advisory for those who may be experiencing low pressure or no water. According to officials, “once water service is restored for customers without...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they need to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA

