ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO