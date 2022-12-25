Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours
ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 teens fall into partially frozen Cobb lake
After two teenagers fell into an ice-covered lake Wednesday night in Cobb County, one of the teens was declared dead, Channel 2 Action News reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County Water issues boil water advisory amid frigid weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As thousands across Georgia experience issues related to the holiday freeze, Clayton County Water Authority officials have issued a boil water advisory for those who may be experiencing low pressure or no water. According to officials, “once water service is restored for customers without...
Police: 2 boys fall through ice on frozen Kennesaw lake, rushed to hospital
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two boys playing on a frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, police confirmed. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake off of Ellison Lakes Drive where police told her a pair of boys were playing on the ice.
Several injured after pickup truck plows into Metro Atlanta bagel shop
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck drove into a bagel restaurant Monday. On Monday morning, first responders were sent to The Bagel Meister on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville after receiving reports of a car that drove into the building.
live5news.com
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they need to...
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
Comments / 0