Chambersburg, PA

Daily Voice

Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say

Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week. An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Cumberland County man charged with killing wife

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve. The district attorney said Christopher Colbert, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Tamara Colbert inside a home in the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Lane in Hampden Township. Police went to the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-283 north cleared, no delays

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash involving a box truck is caused delays on I-283 northbound on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to 511PA.com. The box truck appeared to be in the median of the highway. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA

