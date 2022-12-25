Read full article on original website
Related
Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say
Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week. An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement.
WGAL
Cumberland County man charged with killing wife
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve. The district attorney said Christopher Colbert, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Tamara Colbert inside a home in the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Lane in Hampden Township. Police went to the...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
local21news.com
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Man says ‘I am not a monster’ in apology for robbing senior citizen
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Franklin County accused by Wilkes-Barre police of mugging a then 78-year-old man in the area of South Main and
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
theburgnews.com
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
iheart.com
Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
abc27.com
Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
Questions remain in death of man at Dauphin County jail on coldest night of the year
Richard Carter, 63, died inside the Dauphin County jail on the coldest night of the year in Harrisburg. It was about 6 degrees outside on Christmas Eve when he died in his cell in the jail’s medical unit, the same block where another man died earlier this year with hypothermia.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured. The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue. When crews arrived...
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
abc27.com
Crash on I-283 north cleared, no delays
SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash involving a box truck is caused delays on I-283 northbound on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to 511PA.com. The box truck appeared to be in the median of the highway. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles...
Comments / 3