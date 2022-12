A night for No. 32

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, Franco Harris’ widow Dana, center, and son Dok attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. AP photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.

Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. … Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”