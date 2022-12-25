Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach reopens to the public
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A landmark in downtown Delray Beach is coming back to life. The Cornell Art Museum, which is owned by the city of Delray Beach, consists of two floors and eight rooms. The first floor features a variety of paintings and other works of art...
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
Maritime smuggling event in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event. Early Tuesday morning, they found 24 Haitian migrants who had arrived on a 33 foot vessel. The migrants were taken into federal custody.
Boynton Beach City Commission candidate injured by hit-and-run driver
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community activist and City Commission candidate in Boynton Beach is hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. According to a family friend, Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in Boynton Beach and was preparing to leave when a car hit him and the driver left the scene.
Deputies find missing man, last seen in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Beckford has been safely located, according to PBSO. A man is missing from out of West Palm Beach. Carlos Beckford, 72, was last seen on Nov. 26 wearing a black jacket and gray pants. Anyone with information should call PBSO dispatch at...
Housing Holdup: Real estate market in Martin County slowing as home prices rise
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the population along the Treasure Coast soars, the price of homes are following suit. This, after many people in Palm Beach and other counties in South Florida have looked to move north for a more affordable lifestyle. The rising demand for housing on...
North Palm Beach Police officer injured in Christmas Day car chase, suspect in custody
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a car chase and a manhunt all on Christmas Day in North Palm Beach. According to Sergeant Angela Dallesandro with the North Palm Beach Police Department (NPBPD), a police officer attempted to pull over John Marshall, 22, of Lake Worth Beach. Instead of stopping, Marshall drove off, the traffic stop turning into a high-speed chase.
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
Sheriff: Woman accused of hitting 92-year-old mother with wrench, told her to kill herself
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in jail after her mother told deputies she abused her. On Dec. 1 around 8 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to Boca Raton in reference to a domestic battery. Deputies met with the 92-year-old victim who...
Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
Flight delays and cancellations still seen at PBI after busy holiday weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of flight disruptions stranded travelers at airports for the holidays. As expected, delays and cancellations were seen Monday morning out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and other south Florida airports. One of the big reasons for the delays is because FAA...
Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $640 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday nights drawing. This marks 21 straight drawings without a winner and comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 8.
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
Residents asking for more law enforcement presence after fatal Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly accident on US-1 claimed a life in Jensen beach Monday morning and some residents say there needs to be more law enforcement on the road to prevent deadly crashes. This comes after two fatal accidents in three months in Martin County. A...
Professional boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, online public records filed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirm. The 28-year-old from Baltimore was booked in Broward County's Parkland district in Florida on Tuesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge. The police report noted Davis...
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
