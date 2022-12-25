ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach reopens to the public

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A landmark in downtown Delray Beach is coming back to life. The Cornell Art Museum, which is owned by the city of Delray Beach, consists of two floors and eight rooms. The first floor features a variety of paintings and other works of art...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Maritime smuggling event in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event. Early Tuesday morning, they found 24 Haitian migrants who had arrived on a 33 foot vessel. The migrants were taken into federal custody.
PALM BEACH, FL
Boynton Beach City Commission candidate injured by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community activist and City Commission candidate in Boynton Beach is hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. According to a family friend, Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in Boynton Beach and was preparing to leave when a car hit him and the driver left the scene.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Deputies find missing man, last seen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Beckford has been safely located, according to PBSO. A man is missing from out of West Palm Beach. Carlos Beckford, 72, was last seen on Nov. 26 wearing a black jacket and gray pants. Anyone with information should call PBSO dispatch at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
North Palm Beach Police officer injured in Christmas Day car chase, suspect in custody

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a car chase and a manhunt all on Christmas Day in North Palm Beach. According to Sergeant Angela Dallesandro with the North Palm Beach Police Department (NPBPD), a police officer attempted to pull over John Marshall, 22, of Lake Worth Beach. Instead of stopping, Marshall drove off, the traffic stop turning into a high-speed chase.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
PALM BEACH, FL
Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $640 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday nights drawing. This marks 21 straight drawings without a winner and comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 8.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Professional boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, online public records filed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirm. The 28-year-old from Baltimore was booked in Broward County's Parkland district in Florida on Tuesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge. The police report noted Davis...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

