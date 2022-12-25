MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Bonus Match 5
08-18-19-23-34, Bonus: 28
(eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-eight)
Cash4Life
01-32-37-53-56, Cash Ball: 2
(one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
Pick 4 Evening
2-9-5-9
(two, nine, five, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
2-2-8-5
(two, two, eight, five)
Pick 5 Evening
5-5-4-9-7
(five, five, four, nine, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
1-3-5-0-9
(one, three, five, zero, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000
