‘Dreams of Decay’ photography exhibit heads to Huntington Public Library
When a once bustling home has languished into landscape, what lingers in the places where people once lived? Dreams of Decay: Shining a Light on Abandoned Places, a photography exhibit by Bryan Sansivero at the Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington from Jan. 6 to Feb. 3, 2023, explores what remains and what may be reclaimed.
The best restaurant in Connecticut, according to Guy Fieri
Conn. (WTNH) — One of America’s most beloved chefs and TV personalities is sharing his delicious secrets. Flavortown food critic Guy Fieri, known for his flaming shirts, shades, and spikey hair, has been a household staple for years. Arguably his most popular show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives“, showcases the energetic cook trying out some of […]
Norwalk homeless man says his community is his Christmas miracle
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk find warmth, food and shelter this holiday. Anyone that drives on Connecticut Avenue will recognize the rattling of a pushcart and the vibrant person behind it. For the last five years, Paris' livelihood is collecting bottles. For anyone who meets Paris,...
2022: Dogs (And a Few Other Favorites) in the News
Dogs and other animals were our near-constant companion at festivals, parades and other events around Huntington this year. But some other animals also made appearances, winning friends, for the most part, and drawing the attention of kids and adults alike. It wasn’t all fun or Read More ...
7 Surprising Secrets About Radio City Music Hall
In the last 10 years, Lauren Renck Manning has performed roughly 1,000 shows as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall. “At the top of each show, I feel like it’s my very first time,” the dancer shares. “The magnitude of the theater and the weight of its history is never lost on me.” Though millions of people visit the illustrious venue every year, only a few, like Renck Manning, get to see it from the stage perspective. “When the curtain rises, as a performer, you are instantly reminded that you are a part of something much bigger than yourself,” she says. “With every performance, I glance out as the orchestra starts and see 6,000 seats that have brought joy and escape to so many since 1932.”
If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Long Islanders mourn loss of FDNY hero William Moon II
FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly said William Moon II's first priority was helping others. Now, he says the department's priority is to come together to help Moon's family.
Facebook post to find sleeping bag for Norwalk homeless man leads to $2K in donations
Dozens of strangers are helping a homeless man in Norwalk find warmth, food, and shelter this holiday. You might have seen him before collecting bottles for cash to survive on Connecticut Avenue. "My name is Paris, like Paris France," he tells News 12. "I'm homeless, just don't have a home.....
If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
A popular gastropub has opened its fifth Long Island location. The Tap Room announced its new Farmingdale location is open for business as of Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is located at 206 Main St. and offers craft burgers, draft beers, and the restaurant's signature cocktail menu. The owners also...
Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors
A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
Residents gather for Christmas morning Mass in Huntington
Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday morning attending Christmas Mass with their families at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday. Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to...
Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60
Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
Dinosaurs coming back to life at Rockville Centre's first-ever Dino Carnival
Rockville Centre has something special this week for the dinosaur lover in your life. The first-ever Dino Carnival will give families a chance to get up close and personal with recreations of some of their favorite prehistoric creatures. The event runs until Dec. 31, but is closed on Wednesday, Dec....
Oh, deer! Firefighters to the rescue
WESTPORT — A deer entangled in a local homeowner’s metal fence Monday learned the hard way the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side. The fettered fauna, however, was freed with “swift” assistance by local firefighters, according to a posting on the Facebook page of Wildlife in Crisis Inc.
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
