Cleveland, OH

Cleveland weather forecast: wind chill advisory has lifted; what to expect Sunday evening and Monday

By John H. Tucker, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Windy and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs will approach 50 on Thursday, a far cry from the frigid temperatures being talked about last week at this time. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow with winds around 15 mph. Cloud cover will increase late in the day with overnight lows dropping to near 40. Shower chances return after midnight and continue on Friday as highs will push 50.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed due to burst sprinkler system pipe

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., will be closed through at least the week of Jan. 3. Early on the morning of Dec. 26, a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst, flooding part of the building. To prevent further damage, water service to the building has been turned off until repairs can be made and cleanup can begin.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a house fire in Hudson late Tuesday night. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, Hudson firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Hudson Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a man inside the burning home and...
HUDSON, OH
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise

SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
SALEM, OH
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city

PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
PARMA, OH
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
