Cleveland weather forecast: wind chill advisory has lifted; what to expect Sunday evening and Monday

Windy and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs will approach 50 on Thursday, a far cry from the frigid temperatures being talked about last week at this time. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow with winds around 15 mph. Cloud cover will increase late in the day with overnight lows dropping to near 40. Shower chances return after midnight and continue on Friday as highs will push 50.
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed due to burst sprinkler system pipe
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., will be closed through at least the week of Jan. 3. Early on the morning of Dec. 26, a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst, flooding part of the building. To prevent further damage, water service to the building has been turned off until repairs can be made and cleanup can begin.
Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a house fire in Hudson late Tuesday night. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, Hudson firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Hudson Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a man inside the burning home and...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
The ‘best’ Cleveland restaurants are as much about the people and their stories as they are about the food: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter what you are craving, Northeast Ohio eateries are at the top of their game when it comes to providing that perfect dish to titillate your tastebuds. As cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team, we are tasked with finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer,...
Parma Heights mayor said 2023 includes demolition of NEO Soccer and completion of Nathan Hale Park basin
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Looking ahead to 2023, Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said there are numerous projects that stands out. “One of the exciting things is we received grant funding to demolish the NEO Soccer facility,” Gallo said. Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000...
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city
PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
Driver damages Willoughby police cruiser in crash on Christmas Day
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – A police cruiser was damaged on Christmas Day in an accident that stemmed from adverse road conditions from Winter Storm Elliott. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. on Ohio 2, east of Lost Nation Road, as an officer assisted a driver who was involved in a single-car accident, police said.
Olmsted Falls mayor sees new ballfield and park upgrades coming to city in 2023
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Talked about for years -- and yet another casualty of the pandemic -- Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven believes 2023 will include the construction of a new park located behind city hall and the library. “Things got slowed up but I hope they will all be...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $640 million after the drawing for a $565 million prize on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, resulted in no overall winner. The numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are 9-13-36-59-61 Mega Ball 11 Megaplier 2x. The next drawing is Friday, Dec. 30....
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
How Greg Newsome II would like to see his role evolve in the Browns defense
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns made the decision to move on from Troy Hill this offseason, trading their nickel corner to the Rams for a fifth-round pick during Day 3 of April’s draft, it opened up an important spot on their defense. Hill was signed away from the...
