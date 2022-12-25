Read full article on original website
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
CBS Sports
Golazo Starting XI: The Premier League returns with Boxing Day action; Ronaldo medical scheduled for Al Nassr
Happy Boxing Day. Is it a real holiday? Depends what country you're reading this from. But one thing it means, no matter where in the world you are, is plenty of soccer. The club game is well and truly back with the weird midseason World Cup in the rearview mirror as England launch into a full slate of Premier League games.
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window
Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy. The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer
The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move
Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Gray on for McNeil
71’ - Wolves were about to bring on Raul Jimenez for Diego Costa, but Podence is down and that change is off now. 69’- Gordon goes jinking in, one touch too many there and then Iwobi tries to shoot but it’s weak. 63’ - Patterson caught upfront...
BBC
Leeds 1-3 Man City: Erling Haaland reaches 20 Premier League goals in record time
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points. Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half...
CBS Sports
Arsenal give Arsene Wenger a treat as they mark his return to Emirates Stadium with West Ham win
Halfway through his grand return to the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger must have feared he had been thrust back into his nightmares. Arsenal, his team, in the stadium that had been built for his grand vision, were dominating possession and territory, elegance personified in a youthful cocktail of international and local talent. And they were losing.
Yardbarker
Arsenal, Man Utd plan to submit a concrete offer for 22-year-old star
Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Lille striker Jonathan David. A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs plan to submit a concrete offer for the Canadian international. David is certainly one of the most promising attackers in Ligue 1 and he has...
BBC
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder sees knee specialist
Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar. He also missed...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a...
NBC Sports
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table
LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium. Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.
BBC
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool reach agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign forward
Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The deal is worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m) and the Eredivisie club say it is a record transfer fee for them. Gakpo, 23, will officially join Liverpool at the start of the January...
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Strasbourg live stream: How to watch Ligue 1 live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Paris Saint-Germain return to domestic action on Wednesday with the visit of RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1. The French champions remain unbeaten across all competitions this season and will want to keep it that way against Julien Stephan's struggling side. Les Parisiens are unlikely to be back to full strength before early 2023, so Christophe Galtier has Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marquinhos, and Achraf Hakimi all available post-FIFA World Cup. Five points clear of RC Lens coming back into play, the result of this one tees up France's top two clash on Jan. 1 nicely. World champion Lionel Messi is not expected to be back on PSG duty until early in 2023.
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
