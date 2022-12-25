ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 79

Grier Jepsen
3d ago

All Putin’s “advisors” are dropping like flies aren’t they?? Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, etc etc all have the same strategy when Russia is losing. Isn’t this #5 or 6 in just the last few weeks?!!? Hmmmm…

Rusty.Shackleford
2d ago

So he died suddenly, at the average age for Russian men? Working in high level government is not average. Most of them exceed life expectancy.

Meri Brown
3d ago

Isn't it ODD, that right after a Major "In Shipyard Fire" on Russia's only Aircraft Carrier, Putin had the Head Guy Whacked."(Well he had been working on it for 4 years and told Putin, "It was Several Years away from Active Service.")Go Figure.

