Henderson, NV

Police shoot, injure man in Henderson

By Duncan Phenix
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police were asking the public to stay away from the area of West Country Club Drive and Crestway Road following an officer-involved shooting. It marked the fourth police shooting in Henderson in 2022.

Police tell 8 News Now that at 8:18 a.m. someone called in a report that two men were trying to break into a vehicle. When officers arrived, police said they saw the two men described by the caller.

When officers approached the men, police say they ran. At that time police say one of the men pulled out a gun leading to an officer shooting and injuring one of the men.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting Christmas morning. (KLAS)

Police said that man was taken to the hospital and expected to recover. Police arrested the other man without any further incident.

Henderson police said no officers were injured. Police also said they did not know yet if one of the men fired a gun in the direction of an officer.

