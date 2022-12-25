ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green has been listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (foot) listed questionable for Sunday."

The former Michigan State star comes into the day with averages of 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 53.6% from the field.

While Green does not put up massive numbers, the four-time NBA All-Star is widely regarded as one of the top defenders and play-makers in the league.

The Warriors come into the matchup with the Grizzlies as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

The defending NBA Champions are an abysmal 3-16 in 19 games on the road, but at home, they have been sensational (12-2 in 14 games at the Chase Center).

Last season, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and this will be their first time facing off during the 2022-23 season.

The Grizzlies are tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games and 8-2 in their last ten.

On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 7-9 in the 16 games they have played outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
