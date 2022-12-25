ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia sees coldest Christmas in 33 years

By C. A. Bridges, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uf1UX_0juEaoG200

It wasn't quite a white Christmas for Georgia, but not for lack of trying.

Georgia saw its coldest temperatures from the arctic blast Saturday morning, with some areas seeing temperatures in the single digits. On Sunday morning Augusta hit 16 degrees, Atlanta and Athens saw 18, while Savannah's low was a relatively balmy 21.

It didn't break the record for coldest Christmas, although in many areas wind chills may make it feel that way. It's probably in the top five, behind the Christmas of 1989 and the Christmas cold wave of 1983, which still holds the record for most of the country.

Tens of thousands were without power over the weekend, with thousands spending Christmas Eve without electricity. Georgia Power said they should have power restored to all their customers by Sunday afternoon at the latest. According to Georgia EMC , as of 5 p.m. only 282 locations remained without power.

Winter storm updates: For millions across the US, an arctic Christmas thanks to a fierce winter storm: Live updates

Augusta's most recent snow: Feb. 10, 1973: They still talk about the 2-day snow that buried Augusta

Savannah's most recent snow: Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly 3 decades

Nationwide, the arctic blast has slammed the United States with dangerously cold temperatures and heavy snow, fatal car crashes, thousands of canceled flights and millions at risk for power outages. The National Weather Service on Friday said its warnings and advisories covered about 200 million people – "one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Nationwide, officials have attributed at least 18 deaths to the storm as of Sunday morning.

And we're not done yet. Forecasters expect the huge mass of cold air blanketing the country to continue bringing freezing temperatures into next week.

"Wind chills will still bottom out in the 20s and low 30s Monday and Tuesday morning for most locations in the South outside of south Florida," a Friday forecast says .

Global warming: Tempted to joke about global warming amid the freezing cold? Here's what experts say about that.

Flight delays, cancelations on Christmas Day

If you're one of the 112 million people who were planning to travel more than 50 miles for the holidays, as predicted by AAA , check your flights. Thousands of flight delays and cancellations are still in effect.

FlightAware, an online tracker, reported Sunday as of 5:00 p.m. ET, almost 13,000 delays and over 5,600 cancellations for flights within, into or out of the U.S.

What is a bomb cyclone? Essentially, a bomb cyclone is a winter hurricane

FlightAware's "Misery Map" showed over 900 delays and over 200 cancellations seen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET Sunday – with Denver experiencing the highest number of flight delays and cancellations.

Friday saw even more flights impacted – with FlightAware reporting a total of more than 11,500 U.S. flight delays and over 5,900 U.S. flight cancellations.

The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions on roads in the central and eastern U.S. where blizzards occur.

"Traveling in these conditions will be extremely dangerous, to at times impossible," the National Weather Service said. "You risk becoming stranded and more vulnerable to the bitterly cold weather."

Atlanta, Athens weather radar, Monday forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpSc1_0juEaoG200

Watches and warnings in effect

  • The National Weather Service Peachtree, GA has issued no watches or warnings but did warn residents the expected cold front will bring very cold temperatures "by local standards" to the area over the holiday weekend.

Forecast:

  • Tonight: Clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Monday:
  • Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Augusta weather radar, Monday forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhF5t_0juEaoG200

Watches and warnings in effect

  • The National Weather Service Columbia, SC has issued no watches or warnings but did warn residents the expected cold front will bring very cold temperatures "by local standards" to the area over the holiday weekend.

Share the warmth: Augusta shelters, centers open doors in advance of freezing temperatures

Looking ahead: Will Augusta have snow on Christmas? A look at the current forecast

Getting ready for the freeze: How to protect your pipes in freezing weather

Forecast:

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
  • Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind.

Savannah weather radar, Monday forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsRvt_0juEaoG200

Watches and warnings in effect

  • Aside from a wind chill advisory, the National Weather Service Charleston, SC has issued no watches or warnings but did warn residents the expected cold front will bring very cold temperatures "by local standards" to the area over the holiday weekend.

Frozen holiday: Will Savannah see a white Christmas? It'll be cold enough

Forecast:

  • Tonight: Clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
  • Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Contributors: Joel Shannon, Thao Nguyen, Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY; Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network-Florida

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Georgia sees coldest Christmas in 33 years

Comments / 23

LESLIE JACKSON
3d ago

Lived through both of those Georgia Blizzards!! So thankful we don't have ICE & SNOW this time. Too bad so many are dealing with frozen/busted water pipes🥺Wouldn't want to work at State Farm come Monday Morning! The phones will be ringing off the hook!! On the other hand HUGE business for all the plumbers & everyone else needed to repair any water damage💦

Reply
5
William Spence
3d ago

why Hell Yell , We pray for more below temp less people in the streets. Let it Snow! spend much time overseas, Colorado ,love it . Guys if you take a heater to the bathroom...you're not a real man.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WYFF4.com

New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Snow (flurries) in north Georgia

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday

Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
STATESBORO, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency amid winter weather

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a winter weather-related state of emergency as freezing temperatures continue in Georgia. The executive order was first issued on Wednesday and was set to expire Monday. Instead, the state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “In advance of the winter weather expected this evening […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
ALBANY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy