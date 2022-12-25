ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

Barnwell City Hall announces death of city council member

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Barnwell’s City Hall announced the death of City Councilman Brad All in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve.

Mr. All represented District 5 on Barnwell’s City Council.

The post read, “It is with heavy hearts that the city of Barnwell announces that we have lost a council member this morning, Brad All. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

No other details have been released.

