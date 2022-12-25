ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As we become a predatorial society, here in America, more more, you’re going to see this type thing happen more and more and more. From smash and grabs to home invasions to carjackings! Our legal system is broken. Our political system is broken or economic system is broken and our border system is broken. America will not be the same down the road! And Americans won’t fix it until it’s really really broken.

kauainownews.com

Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach

The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.  An amended complaint filed by […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies arrest alleged Auburn shoplifter, seize his dog

AUBURN – Not only did an alleged shoplifter get arrested, he also had his dog seized by animal control officers. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 14, surveillance cameras captured a suspect filling up his shopping cart at the Auburn Home Depot store with more than $1,000 worth of high-end tools. The suspect then walked out of the store without paying. As the suspect was loading the merchandise into his vehicle, a loss prevention officer went up to confront him. Deputies say the suspect started chest bumping the LPO, but the stolen items were soon returned to the store.While the suspect took off, deputies soon caught up with him and pulled him over. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Sacramento resident Joshua Gutierrez. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Gutierrez had his dog Pedro with him at the time of his arrest. Deputies say Pedro is now in the custody of animal control. 
AUBURN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows

The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KSBW.com

California leaders monitor canceled flight chaos as prices surge

As Southwest and other flight cancellations continue to disrupt in- and out-of-state travel in California, while leaving some stranded, state leaders said they're keeping an eye on the issue. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the governor's office is monitoring the situation. With prices surpassing $1,000 for flights...
CALIFORNIA STATE
