Read full article on original website
Related
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Had a ‘Funny Feeling’ About ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne recently marveled at the speed at which his new album, Patient Number 9, came to fruition, and recalled telling producer and guitarist Andrew Watt he had a "funny feeling" about his 13th solo LP. "I remember when we were doing Patient Number 9, I said to Andrew, I...
Lockdown Albums: 24 Records That Wouldn’t Exist Without COVID
The music industry was forced into a gridlock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Touring was halted, and recording sessions were canceled as social-distancing measures were put in place. It all begged the question: What now?. For some, this presented a prime opportunity to make more detailed plans for...
Why Robert Plant Can’t Wait So Long For the Next Alison Krauss LP
Robert Plant says he'd love to do another album with Alison Krauss, after their first collaboration since 2007 was nominated for three Grammy awards. "I can't see any reason why not," the former Led Zeppelin frontman tells Billboard. He just can't afford so much time between projects. "I suppose if...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Priscilla Presley’s Doubts Over Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after she saw his biopic, explaining that it had allayed all her fears about the project. The film – starring Austin Butler as the rock ’n’ roll icon – premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 before opening wider. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann recalled that he saw Presley cry as the closing credits rolled.
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
45 Years Ago: ABBA Moves Into Making Movies
There may be no band in the history of pop music that was as continually derided as they were immensely influential as Sweden's ABBA. At the height of their fame, the critical establishment – particularly in the U.S. – loathed the band, with critic Robert Christgau famously writing in 1979, "We have met the enemy, and they are them." This sentiment seems more than just musically wrongheaded now; it also seems willfully obtuse about the direction of music itself. Better, perhaps, to have said, "We have met the future, and it is ABBA."
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Against Bandmate Jonathan Cain
Journey guitarist Neal Schon filed a cease-and-desist order against his longtime bandmate and recent legal foe Jonathan Cain, demanding that the keyboardist stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Schon's ire was raised when Cain performed the band's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" alongside...
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
Brian Johnson Refuses to Discuss AC/DC’s Future
Brian Johnson said he’s been told not to discuss AC/DC’s future and accused SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk of “getting tabloidy” when the question was pursued. The singer was forced to bow out of the band’s Rock or Bust tour in 2016, although he returned to appear on the 2020 album Power Up. He’s been working with hearing experts on a technological solution to his health problems in recent years.
40 Years Ago: Cliff Burton Rehearses With Metallica for the First Time
Cliff Burton required months of persuading before he finally agreed to take a chance on Metallica. Still, all parties instantly knew they'd unlocked monstrous new potential when the bell-bottomed bassist took part in his first rehearsal on Dec. 28, 1982. Singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich had...
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain
Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
When AC/DC Jammed With Talking Heads
Recording studios can serve as a great equalizer for legendary bands, no matter their genre, stature or background. With plenty of time to kill between their takes, musicians often strike up unlikely friendships with their recording neighbors. Such was the case when AC/DC and Talking Heads both decamped to Compass...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0