The CBR has been one of Honda's longest-running line of sports bikes since it first debuted in 1983. They are fast, compact, easy to handle, affordable, and come with their own brand of aggression unseen on other sports bikes. But, on the subject of the Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP, we will be dealing with a whole new kind of high-performance superbike unlike the rest of its CBR family. While this bike is held in high regard on the racetrack, as well as the WSBK, it is also fully street-legal for the average consumer to enjoy. Of course, the Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP is not the kind of bike for beginners. It is actually the perfect hybrid of track and street riding with the latest advancements in top-of-the-line performance.

1 DAY AGO