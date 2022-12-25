The truck market today is not what it was when the pickup was first popularized. What once was just a worker bee has become a sporty vehicle, family car, work truck, and even an off-road racer. These trucks come with features found in high-end vehicles to justify their massive price tags. Dodge, the company who is now best known for their insane Hellcat-motor vehicles, has just turned up the heat on one such truck - the Ram TRX pickup truck. The TRX is one of the most ridiculous vehicles available to start with, so adding even more customization - as the brand tends to do - can make the truck sinister and wicked, or in the most recent iteration, eye-searing as well.

