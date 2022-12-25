ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Rogers firefighters clear fire at retirement community

ROGERS, Ark. — Firefighters have cleared the scene of a two-alarm fire in Rogers. It began around 5:30 a.m. at Morada Rogers Senior Living on North 22nd Street. Rogers Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Howard told 40/29 News the fire started in a room on the third floor. The flames were contained with the assistance of the responding firefighters and the building's sprinkler system.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59

NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
NOEL, MO
KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million

A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
HACKETT, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOCO

Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma

Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/18

William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
GREENWOOD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy