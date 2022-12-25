ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.

ROGERS, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO