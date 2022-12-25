Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Rogers firefighters clear fire at retirement community
ROGERS, Ark. — Firefighters have cleared the scene of a two-alarm fire in Rogers. It began around 5:30 a.m. at Morada Rogers Senior Living on North 22nd Street. Rogers Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Howard told 40/29 News the fire started in a room on the third floor. The flames were contained with the assistance of the responding firefighters and the building's sprinkler system.
New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville
"Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom" is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59
NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
18 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
Decatur Police Chief helps deliver baby in PD parking lot
DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 39 weeks pregnant, Emillie Walker learned timing is everything. “I’m about to have a baby in a parking lot,” Walker said. The plan was to get Walker to the hospital to deliver her baby, but that never happened. “The entire time I was like, this baby is coming, I’m not […]
Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million
A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett
HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
New photo exhibit opening at Walton Arts Center
On January 6, 2023, the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville will open a new exhibit showcasing the work of photographer Andrew Kilgore.
Bella Vista, Arkansas, woman found dead after overnight house fire
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A woman was killed in an overnight house fire in Bella Vista, according to Cassi Lapp, the city's communications director. The woman was identified as Shirley Hale, 88. Firefighters found her dead inside the home when they responded to the fire on Hope Drive after...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma
Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
Arrest Reports 12/18
William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
