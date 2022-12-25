Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove leaves a man dead, Miami police say

A 30-year-old man died in the hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Coconut Grove, according to Miami police.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers went to 3703 Percival Ave. following three ShotSpotter alerts, a system that notifies officers of gunfire in an area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

Paramedics took the critically injured man to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died moments later.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact Miami Dade County Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com .