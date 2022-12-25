State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm

LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm .

From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls.

Five impaired drivers were also arrested, including a woman who left the scene of a crash before crashing into a ditch and a driver who crashed into a 20-foot-long steel gate at a scale house on Interstate 65, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

One trooper was also injured.

“To those people that listened to our warnings about the road/weather conditions and decided to delay their travel, we sincerely thank you for being safe,” Fifield wrote in a news release.

Fifield also thanked crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the tow truck drivers who responded to the traffic incidents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.