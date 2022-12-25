ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm

By Andrew Smith
 3 days ago

LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm .

From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls.

Five impaired drivers were also arrested, including a woman who left the scene of a crash before crashing into a ditch and a driver who crashed into a 20-foot-long steel gate at a scale house on Interstate 65, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

One trooper was also injured.

“To those people that listened to our warnings about the road/weather conditions and decided to delay their travel, we sincerely thank you for being safe,” Fifield wrote in a news release.

Fifield also thanked crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the tow truck drivers who responded to the traffic incidents.

