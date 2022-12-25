China has stopped publishing daily COVID data amid reports of a huge spike in cases

Read full article on original website
China says it will resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday...
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
U.S. will require travelers from China to show negative COVID test before flight
The United States will require travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S. as restrictions lessen and cases surge in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the measure Wednesday to go into effect on Jan. 5 for...
Apple, accused of supporting China's censorship, is now facing new criticism
Protesters say Apple has kept tools that help circumvent censorship in China off its App store inside the country. Now it has to contend with pressure from Chinese citizens who aren't happy about it. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to...
How a scrappy African start-up could forever change the world of vaccines
Imagine a world with vaccines not just for global threats like measles and COVID but for all the diseases that afflict people in the world's poorest countries – illnesses that are largely ignored but devastating, such as tuberculosis, dengue and lassa fever. And even for the ongoing epidemic of HIV.
EU graft scandal a "socialist job" not an Italian one, PM says
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an “Italian job,” and said it should rather be called a “Socialist job,” as members of that party are involved.
U.N. warns that more Rohingya refugees are likely to wash ashore in Indonesia
PIDIE, Indonesia — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the dehydrated and exhausted...
Iran's crackdown on protesters unacceptable and intolerable, Italy PM says
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35 years old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that...
Are the sanctions against Russia working?
In the past year, the United States and many of its allies have slapped a massive level of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russians, including oligarchs and officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the country's banking, energy and manufacturing sectors and access to global trade have all been targeted.
One of Taiwan's biggest pop stars sings in an Indigenous language
TAIPEI — Everything about pop star Abao is musical. Her earrings jangle as she talks, and her deep belly laughter punctuates her conversations. She spontaneously breaks into song while explaining the Paiwan language she grew up speaking. "My mother tongue of Paiwan is a lot like Spanish. It rises...
Loneliness is a public health emergency we can’t afford to ignore
Chronic loneliness is associated with physician visits, increased risk of heart disease and dementia, and an assortment of other health risks.
European gas prices fall to pre-Ukraine war level
European gas prices have dipped to a level last seen before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, after warmer weather across the continent eased concerns over shortages. The month-ahead European gas future contract dropped as low as €76.78 per megawatt hour on Wednesday, the lowest level in 10...
Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured
TOKYO — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways,...
It's not too late to get a COVID booster — especially for older adults
The U.S. has come a long way from two years ago when COVID-19 vaccines first became available and people were cutting the line to get their shots. Now, many have shrugged off the need to get updated boosters. Only 15% of people eligible for the COVID booster shot that targets the omicron variant have gotten it — a rate that is even lower than the perennially disappointing rates for flu vaccine uptake. Vaccine fatigue seems to have spread to other shots, too — including those to prevent measles and polio — according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
