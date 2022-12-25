Franklin police save mother and children from car fire

FRANKLIN - A township mother and her children were saved by police moments before their car became engulfed in flames Friday, officials said.

At 10:16 p.m., Franklin Township Police Department officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Berger Street, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather said.

The factors that contributed to the accident are currently under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau. The initial investigation revealed the female driver was travelling northbound on JFK. Blvd. when she veered off of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Officers arrived on scene and pulled the driver, a 38-year-old Franklin Township resident, and her two children, ages 9 and 11, to safety before the vehicle became engulfed by heavy smoke and fire.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital BLS and paramedics treated, and transported the three to RWJUH in New Brunswick. One police officer was also taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at 732-873-5533, ext. 3174 or at ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.

