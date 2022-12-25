ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

By Violet Ikonomova
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0lvv_0juEYr5N00

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm.

One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police said. The trooper was responding to a three-car crash on Interstate 94 near Chene when dash camera video posted by the agency showed a driver spin out of control, hit a car involved in the earlier accident and push it into the trooper as she stood in the shoulder. The trooper was hospitalized in stable condition and an investigation is ongoing, MSP said.

Police tweeted that the driver who caused the crash "was traveling too fast for conditions and failed to move over." Michigan's Move Over law requires motorists to slow down and provide safe clearance to authorized vehicles with their emergency lights activated.

“Please make sure to use extra caution while traveling today,” MSP posted on Twitter on Saturday. "This video shows ... how fast things can change and why its important to stay in your car when involved in a crash."

Several patrol cars were also hit in winter weather leading up to Christmas, MSP said Saturday. All of the troopers hurt sustained minor injuries.

Portions of northern and western Michigan saw as much as 1 to 2 feet of snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory remained in effect for much of western and northern Michigan through 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Comments / 44

linda weekly
3d ago

Slow down people. Adjust to the weather conditions. Thankfully, the officers get to go back home to their families an not the morgue.

Reply
13
May Youngs
3d ago

Wow some of you are disgusting you should be grateful that these officers are willing to protect us instead of saying Karma

Reply
18
Myles Murphy
3d ago

not surprised because of the number of people who are always in a hurry treating the roads like their own personal racetracks

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
NEWBERRY, MI
Centre Daily

Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond

A doctor who went missing just days before Christmas has been found dead near his Michigan home, authorities say. Family and friends were expecting to visit Dr. Bolek Payan for the holidays, but contacted police after they couldn’t get in touch with him and discovered he hadn’t been seen since leaving the hospital where he worked on Dec. 22, WILX reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Provide Data on Weekend Driving Incidents

(Lowell, IN) - First responders in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan are exhaling after a blizzardly weekend of treacherous driving conditions. The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has provided some numbers on what they experienced. From Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning in northwest Indiana alone, state troopers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 157 stranded motorists, 83 slide-offs, and 28 crashes involving injuries. State Police also encountered 5 impaired drivers, and one trooper was injured while on duty.
LOWELL, IN
whbc.com

3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash

FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday. The state patrol continues investigating. They haven’t come up with an injury number yet....
TOLEDO, OH
WNEM

Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend. While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

2 ways to get a ride home on New Year's Eve

Two companies are offering impaired drivers a safer option to get home this New Year’s Eve.  The Mike Morse Law firm plans to give away 1,000 $20 Uber vouchers to metro Detroiters through its New Year’s Eve Safe Ride Home program. The American Auto Association (AAA) has its Tow To Go program for impaired...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy