Jackson city-wide boil-water notice ongoing Monday. Crews work to solve problems

A city-wide boil-water notice issued for Jackson on Christmas Day after the water-system lost pressure due to line breaks from below-freezing temperatures is ongoing Monday as water crews are attempting to identify the leaks and repair them as soon as possible.

The boil-water notice is in effect until further notice.

"We continue to struggle to return pressure to the water system," the city stated in a press release Monday morning. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing — despite those efforts at the plants."

Officials said they believe the water pressure issues are due to significant leaks in the system that have yet to be located.

"We are continuing the search today, supplementing our workforce with EPA and contractor resources," the press release states. "We are asking residents to report any leaks they observe."

Residents can call 311, 601-960-1111, or 601-960-1875 to report leaks.

"Please refrain from reporting pressure loss, as we are well aware of the system pressure issues and those reports consume our capacity to receive reports of leaks," the press release states. "We know that many areas are without water and pressure. We know that for some, this problem has been consistent for days. The entire water team apologizes for this situation. We all look forward to the day our collective investments in the water system make events like this a distant memory.

"We will continue to update you guys as more information is available."

Also on Monday, city officials announced water distribution locations and schedules.

Water distribution locations Monday, Dec. 26:

South Jackson:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Rd, Jackson

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2875 McDowell Rd., Jackson, MS 39204

Northwest Jackson:

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Rd near Smillow Prep

West Jackson

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Metro Center Mall near old Dillards Loading Dock

Byram

2 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

Davis Road Park

2515 Davis Road

"If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601-960-1875," the press release states.

On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, city officials said some areas were experiencing low-water pressure due to the leaks. The city announced it was continuing to work to maximize production and restore pressure.

This is the second failure due to a freeze this year. In February, after another winter storm, thousands were left without water.

The city advised the following on Christmas Sunday:

Please call 311 should you observe a significant water leak in your neighborhood.

House passes aid for Jackson: House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that includes $600 million for Jackson water

A history of Jackson's troubled water:: Jackson water crisis flows from a century of poverty, neglect and racism

Citizens are asked to turn off running faucets this afternoon while the temperatures are above freezing. Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem.

Jackson spent several weeks earlier this fall in a city-wide boil-water notice. On Friday, Congress passed a budget bill that would direct $600 million toward the beleaguered water system.

Prior to the winter storm which saw temperatures as low as 12 degrees, the mayor and city water administrator had predicted the water system was better prepared for a deep freeze but could not speculate as to how the pipes would hold up.

The city announced this notice affects roughly 46,000 connections throughout the city. All surface-water based connections are affected. Well-water connections are not affected.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson city-wide boil-water notice ongoing Monday. Crews work to solve problems