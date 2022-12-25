ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

7 killed in ‘once in a generation’ Buffalo winter storm with many roads still ‘impassable’

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ti5c_0juEXtoc00

At least seven people were killed by the violent winter storm in and around Buffalo, New York, and the death toll was expected to rise, officials said in a “sobering” Christmas morning media briefing.

The grim update came as first responders were working frantically to clear main roads to assist rescue and recovery efforts and help utility crews get the power back on to some 19,000 households.

“We are at war. This is a war with Mother Nature,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a Sunday morning video conference. “We’re still in the middle of it. We still have people who need to be rescued.”

Among the victims was William “Romello” Clay, who was found frozen to death outside on the street on his 56th birthday.

With many roads still “impassable,” volunteer snowmobilers were being dispatched to assist motorists who had been stranded in their cars for more than a day, leaving officers who had not been able to reach them “demoralized,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

At least one of the city’s six victims of the storm died while stuck in their cars, and emergency officials had received other unconfirmed reports of deceased individuals trapped in their vehicles, officials told The Post on a Zoom call.

“We know that number is going to be higher,” Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said of the stated death toll, as Erie County officials announced another fatality in the suburbs.

New York State Police and the National Guard had been called into the city as it began to dig out of the snow Sunday, according to Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfjy1_0juEXtoc00
Mayor Byron Brown said Buffalo was “ground zero” for what “local and national meteorologists… described … as a ‘once in a generation storm.'”
Scott Olson/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obvqH_0juEXtoc00
At least seven people were killed by the violent winter storm in and around Buffalo, New York.
JALEN WRIGHT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SWAT teams and underwater recovery teams — which have a “tremendous amount” of cold weather gear, had also been deployed to Buffalo, after the snow stopped falling earlier Sunday morning.

At least 10 department apparatuses had been stranded in the heavy snow, which was blown into drifts of up to six feet tall by hurricane strength winds of up to 79 mph at the height of the storm.

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said many of his firefighters had been working for 96 hours straight, and the department battled three “very serious” fires that resulted in a “number of families” being relocated by the Red Cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrYhR_0juEXtoc00
Heavy snow falls on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo on Dec. 23, 2022.
Derek Gee /The Buffalo News via AP

Brown said Buffalo was “ground zero” for what “local and national meteorologists… described … as a ‘once in a generation storm,'” as he warned residents to abide by the city’s driving ban.

“People have put themselves in danger in some instances when they try to leave homes without power,” Byron said. “They have found themselves in worse situations.”

The Democrat told reporters that his home was one of many without power until recently, and he and his family wore layers, and slept under extra blankets as the temperature in his house fell to 42 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXSZ7_0juEXtoc00
New York State Police and the National Guard had been called into the city as it began to dig out of the snow Sunday.
Kevin Hoak/ via REUTERS

“We know that this is a serious situation, we know that some people have been out of power in their homes for up to 24 hours,” Brown said.

“We are again stressing: do not go out,” the mayor warned. “The sun is out, don’t be fooled …. you will become a part of the problem.”

Buffalo’s airport had recorded 43 inches of cumulative snow from the “historic” event, but the paralyzed city on the lake was not yet out of the woods, according to Christopher Tate, associate weather producer and meteorologist at Fox Weather.

“There is still a band of lake effect snow currently sitting south of Buffalo. If the wind shifts back … south just a little bit, that would push that band of lake effect snow north back into Buffalo. That is still possible,” Tate explained to The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZrhB_0juEXtoc00
SWAT teams and underwater recovery teams had also been deployed to Buffalo.
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP

The region’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport will not reopen until 11 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Many streets were “completely impassable,” according to Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Markin, and relief on many secondary streets was not expected until Monday or later.

Crews were focused on clearing emergency routes to the hospital Sunday, and did not anticipate clearing side streets, Markin said.

Parking regulations and garbage and recycling pickup was suspended ” indefinitely” to “allow crews to focus on life safety and access efforts,” according to the commissioner. The airport also remained shuttered, and was scheduled to reopen Monday at 11 a.m.

The deadly snow emergency came a little more than a month after the Erie County town of Hamburg, New York recorded 81.2 inches between Nov. 16 and 20, but the “historic” nature of the current storm was due to its unprecedented ferocity and proximity to Christmas.

“This is the first time there have been blizzard conditions leading right up into Christmas Day,” Tate said. “It was also coupled with such intense snow and very very cold temperatures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KV1I_0juEXtoc00
The bomb cyclone weather event which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets and cold air collides with warmer moist air to explosive effect.
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP

Blizzard conditions are officially defined as snow events three hours of 35 mph wind and a quarter mile of visibility. Some parts of Western New York had experienced those intense conditions for nearly 24 consecutive hours, Tate explained.

“Even in a blizzard, it’s rare to get absolutely zero visibility. Usually it’s even a sixteenth of a mile… and we had that for an extended period with this system,” he said.

The bomb cyclone weather event — which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets and cold air collides with warmer moist air to explosive effect — was heightened by temperatures in the single digits and teens colliding with relatively warm air of Lake Erie, where temps were in the mid 40s.

“This is probably just going to be called in the local vernacular, this was ‘The Christmas Blizzard,'” Tate predicted.

“Twenty years from now, you could mention that, and someone whose been in the area long enough will know exactly which storm you’re talking about.”

Additional reporting by David Meyer

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. As a deep freeze eased into milder weather, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Blizzard death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo area as cleanup continues

Last weekend’s upstate New York blizzard has now claimed the lives of at least 37 people in the Buffalo area, county officials confirmed Wednesday, as storm cleanup efforts continue. The updated death toll was shared by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who confirmed an additional three deaths were caused by the ferocious storm that battered western New York. Of the 37 fatalities in Erie County, 17 people were found outside; nine died as a result of no heat inside of a home; four were found dead inside their vehicles; four died from cardiac events as the result of snow shoveling or...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo residents stranded without food as storm death toll hits 38

Five days after a massive blizzard devastated Buffalo, the city was still digging out from the snow as some residents were stranded without food and embattled officials vowed to clear roads by the end of Wednesday. As the area’s death toll rose to a staggering 38 people, a top county official pointed a finger Wednesday at Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for the city’s slow recovery and lack of leadership ahead of the storm, the Buffalo Times reported. “The city, unfortunately, is always the last one to open,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s embarrassing, to tell...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD

In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders

There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Survivor talks about being trapped in Buffalo home with no heat, no help: ‘It’s been hell’

Pheette Jackson, 65, is a lifelong Buffalo resident who was forced to hunker down during the deadly winter storm. Jackson is a diabetic who also suffers from high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. She discussed her experiences with Post reporter Jorge Fitz-Gibbon in the aftermath of the once-in-a-generation blizzard: It’s been hell. When the storm started on Friday about, I want to say around one o’clock in the afternoon — it might have been a little earlier, around 12 — it just came and it just kept coming. And then the power went out about 2 o’clock, 1:30 or 2 o’clock. I was...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard

An intense freezing spray transformed lakefront buildings into icy fortresses as a powerful bomb cyclone blasted western New York in the days before Christmas. A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
HAMBURG, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy