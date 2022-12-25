Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests two on burglary, drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on burglary and drug charges after finding them going through a wrecked car, deputies say. Tuesday morning, a deputy found two men going through a car that had wrecked during the winter storm. The men claimed to...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Shooting
On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 12/18
William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for multiple warrants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Jonathan Warner, a man they say was wanted for multiple warrants, including one for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. On Dec. 23, TPD teamed up with the Broken Arrow Police Department to take Warner into custody. Officers found Warner...
KTUL
Arkansas inmate escapes through air duct vent, arrested by Haskell County deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma on Dec. 23. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported that Jeromy Call escaped from custody on Nov. 11 around 2:30 a.m. through a duct vent. Haskell County Sheriff's Office reported Call had been arrested Friday with...
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
KTUL
Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides
TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
OHP: 60-year-old killed in Okfuskee Co. crash
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoman.
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
Mississippi woman charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud, embezzlement
A Mississippi woman was arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud and one count of embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department arrested Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville, after receiving separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. The reports were taken on Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
KTUL
Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
