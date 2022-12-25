ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
deltadailynews.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Shooting

On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
TULSA, OK
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/18

William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
GREENWOOD, AR
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for multiple warrants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Jonathan Warner, a man they say was wanted for multiple warrants, including one for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. On Dec. 23, TPD teamed up with the Broken Arrow Police Department to take Warner into custody. Officers found Warner...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides

TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
TULSA, OK
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail

In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK
KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
TULSA, OK

