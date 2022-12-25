On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO