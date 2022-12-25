Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
New Prospect Water Supply customers in Rusk County under boil water notice
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of New Prospect Water Supply were issued a boil water notice yesterday evening due to an electrical issue. According to their official Facebook page, Well 1 experienced an electrical issue on Christmas day. System one will be under a boil water notice until lab results come back later this week.
ktalnews.com
Second round of bottled water distributed in Shreveport; city says most service restored
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents snatched up another 26 pallets of emergency drinking water Tuesday, depleting a second shipment since Monday as the city continues to recover from damage caused by a deep freeze over the holiday weekend. Burst pipes and low water pressure have plagued Shreveport‘s water...
KLTV
City of Overton under boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26. City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
KTBS
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
KSLA
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
KLTV
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
ktoy1047.com
Water systems still recovering from freeze
Residents of Hooks and other outlying areas have reported that, as of Tuesday night, they are still without water. Texarkana Water Utilities as well as area firefighters responded to dozens of calls over the weekend from residents whose water froze when temperatures dropped drastically on Friday morning. The issues worsened when warming temperatures caused pipes to burst, causing numerous leaks and several homes to flood.
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
KSLA
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire
Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
1 dead after house fire in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
ktalnews.com
Fire guts vacant house in MLK neighborhood; SFD investigating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a house in Shreveport‘s Martin Luther King neighborhood late Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Russell Road at 10:06 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story, wood-framed...
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
KLTV
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
Wood County family physician retiring after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – After 40 years of practicing medicine in East Texas, Dr. Beverly Waddleton will start the new year in a new way, retired. After four decades of treating patients in her hometown of Quitman, Waddleton will officially retire on Jan. 1 of the new year. “It has been a very rewarding 40 […]
KLTV
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
CISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates who escaped from prison in Mississippi and later dumped a van believed to be used in the escape in an East Texas county are believed to have been spotted in the Abilene area. Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to...
