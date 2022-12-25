ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances

Everything that could go right did for the Green Bay Packers during their Christmas week. Now, the Packers' playoffs chances are on the rise, and their hopes to make the dance are very much alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and the Packers playoff scenarios.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Bo Melton signs with Green Bay Packers

Rutgers rookie wide receiver has found himself on an active roster after a long season waiting his turn. Bo Melton has signed with the Green Bay Packers after spending the entire season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Melton was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was one of the final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. The Green Bay Packers announced that Melton was signed and that defensive lineman Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy