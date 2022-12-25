Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) face the Green Bay Packers (7-8) for the 2nd time this season, this time on the road in Week 17. Kickoff Sunday from Lambeau Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'
The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances
Everything that could go right did for the Green Bay Packers during their Christmas week. Now, the Packers' playoffs chances are on the rise, and their hopes to make the dance are very much alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and the Packers playoff scenarios.
Green Bay Nation: Packers continue improbable late-season win streak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, filling northeastern Wisconsin with improbable hope the 7-8 team could sneak into the NFC playoffs. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the […]
Bo Melton signs with Green Bay Packers
Rutgers rookie wide receiver has found himself on an active roster after a long season waiting his turn. Bo Melton has signed with the Green Bay Packers after spending the entire season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Melton was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was one of the final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. The Green Bay Packers announced that Melton was signed and that defensive lineman Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve.
