Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

Albany Herald
UN Security Council 'deeply alarmed' by Taliban restrictions on women
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was "deeply alarmed" by the ruling Taliban's ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work and suspended university education for all female students in the country.
Albany Herald
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the deaf woman,...
