Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

By Chris Liakos, Ehsan Popalzai, Sahar Akbarzai, Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
UN Security Council 'deeply alarmed' by Taliban restrictions on women

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was "deeply alarmed" by the ruling Taliban's ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work and suspended university education for all female students in the country.
